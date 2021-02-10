Dennis Bickmeier: Denny Hamlin ‘the story of the 2021 NASCAR season’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier isn’t afraid to back the hometown guy.

“Denny Hamlin is the story of the 2021 NASCAR season,” Bickmeier said Wednesday of the Chesterfield native. “Starting with, can he win three in a row and make history at the Daytona 500? That’s amazing.”

Hamlin, who will still drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, will also see his new venture, 23XI Racing, take the track in competition for the first time on Sunday.

“He’s a team owner this year and not just any team owner,” Bickmeier said. “He’s a team owner with Michael Jordan and he has Bubba Wallace in the race car, so that’s pretty special.”

Bickmeier is also excited about the season in general, which will include Richmond Raceway celebrating its 75th anniversary with Cup Series races on April 18 and September 11.

“I think there’s a lot of optimism for the start of the schedule here in 2021,” Bickmeier said. “There’s a lot of new venues on the Cup Series schedule, some added road courses, so I think there’s a great mix of road courses and short tracks like us and bigger ovals.

“I think there’s a lot of anticipation for the changes that have been made on the schedule and we’ll see what plays out here between February and November now.”