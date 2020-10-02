Denny Hamlin continues busy stretch at Talladega

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Denny Hamlin has been putting up impressive numbers, on and off the track.

The Chesterfield native has won six races, tying the second-best total of his career, and has finished in the top five 16 times, trailing only last year, when he accomplished that feat 19 times.

He’s done all that while laying the groundwork for the purchase of a NASCAR Cup Series charter along with Michael Jordan. Bubba Wallace will be their driver.

Hamlin has been blown away by the response on social media to last week’s official announcement.

“It’s been big. I know I got the stats from Jill (Gregory) and her team at NASCAR about the reach. I think it was 3.3 billion, which is an incredible number,” Hamlin said.

As for this weekend’s race at Talladega, Hamlin’s goal is to clinch a place in the Round of 8 with one race to go.

“We’re going to try to lock ourselves in just as soon as possible, so that would be the first stage,” Hamlin said. “If we don’t think that that’s a good option for us once the race gets going, we’ll alter that strategy, and focus more towards the end of the race.”

Hamlin will begin Sunday’s race on the pole, which gives him some cushion, as well.

“Although not safe, it’s a safer place to be. When you find yourself getting shuffled beyond that and getting boxed out where you can’t really go high, you can’t go low, (you have to) manage your risks, figure out where you need to put yourself to be in the safest spot.”

Hamlin, who is third behind Las Vegas winner Kurt Busch and regular season champion Kevin Harvick in the standings, will lead the field to green at 2 p.m. on Sunday.