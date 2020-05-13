Denny Hamlin eager to get back on track at Darlington

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield native and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, along with the rest of NASCAR, will be part of the return of the sport on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Hamlin says that auto racing is better suited than most sports for the different circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in a unique situation in NASCAR where were not a contact sport when it comes to driver to driver contact,” Hamlin said. “We are strapped into race cars so it allows us to have somewhat of an advantage during these times to try to get back sooner than later.”

There will be no fans for the race, though, something that will be different for Hamlin and the drivers.

“I think that it is definitely going to be a very weird feeling as far as that’s concerned,” Hamlin said. “But for the people sitting at home watching us this weekend, it is going to feel like a normal race and event. It is going to have a green flag and a checkered at the end.”

Sunday’s 2 p.m. ‘Return to Racing’ special on ABC 8 will provide exclusive coverage and previews of the action