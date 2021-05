RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin will pay tribute to Marine SSgt Thomas Joseph Dodds Dudley on his No. 11 car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Check out the design for @dennyhamlin’s car for this weekend’s #CocaCola600…he will be honoring SSgt Thomas Joseph Dodds Dudley, who served six overseas deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and won many medals before losing his life in 2011. (photos courtesy @JoeGibbsRacing) pic.twitter.com/tbclzxO7wa — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) May 27, 2021

All 40 NASCAR drivers will have a veteran’s name on their car as part of the ‘600 Miles of Remembrance’.

Dudley served six overseas deployments, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and was killed in 2011 in Afghanistan.

He won several medals during his 11 years of service.