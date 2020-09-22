Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field NASCAR Cup Series team in 2021, Bubba Wallace to drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin is starting his own NASCAR team.

And he’s bringing Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace with him.

Hamlin announced Monday night that he and Jordan would field a one-car Cup Series operation in 2021, saying in a tweet, “Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be Bubba Wallace.”

Hamlin said more details would be released in the future and that he is personally committed to continuing to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin is second in the playoff standings as the Round of 12 begins at Las Vegas on Sunday night.