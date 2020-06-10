Denny Hamlin, NASCAR return to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Denny Hamlin hopes that career win number 40 will come in his home state.

The Chesterfield native will hit the track at Martinsville Speedway tomorrow night as the NASCAR Cup Series goes under the lights.

Tomorrow’s @nascar race at @MartinsvilleSwy will be the first in Virginia since the COVID-19 pandemic. That would make a victory extra-sweet for Chesterfield native @dennyhamlin and @JoeGibbsRacing. pic.twitter.com/tSOrSkqpMG — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) June 9, 2020

“Martinsville is one that is special,” Hamlin said. “I know that kind of a win, those big even-number wins, the 40s, the 50s if I can even get there, those are going to be special moments.

“Obviously you’ll take wins anywhere you can get them, but if it can fall at a track that I cut my teeth at, it would mean a little bit more.”

Hamlin has won five races at Martinsville, but none since 2015.

“You have to be smart. You are going to get run into at some point in the day,” Hamlin said. “You can’t let that escalate and throw you off mentally. And then you go and retaliate and the next thing you know, you’ve got a torn-up car.

“It’s just a race track that demands no mistakes and that’s what I like about it.”

The race will be the first in Martinsville’s long Cup Series history to start at night, beginning at 7 p.m.

It’s also the track’s first-ever mid-week race.