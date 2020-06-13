Denny Hamlin on pole as NASCAR heads to Homestead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s a short week for NASCAR as racing moves from the Commonwealth on Wednesday to the Sunshine State on Sunday.

Martin Truex, Jr. took the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway. Now drivers have the challenge of harnessing Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Homestead is a really interesting racetrack,” driver Alex Bowman said. “There is a lot of risk versus reward on some ways you can make a lot of speed. Obviously you can run the top really aggressively and go really fast, but how long can you really do that for without being out at the right side?”

Bowman is optimistic after a sixth-place run at Martinsville.

“We went to a racetrack that we were absolutely horrendous at last year,” Bowman said. “We had a really great race car. So i think we are improving in every area. I just need to do a little better job putting complete races together but I think things are definitely coming together.”

Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin will be on the pole Sunday after a random draw.