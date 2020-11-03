Denny Hamlin reflects on Martinsville, prepares for NASCAR title chase at Phoenix

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR’s goal of creating drama with its playoffs was accomplished.

Regular season champion Kevin Harvick is out after the third and final race of the Round of 8 as Chase Elliott won his way into the Final 4 with Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.



“They wanted a Game 7 moment,” Hamlin said. “The only issue I have is that you can’t ignore the first eight innings and myself and Harvick obviously dominated most of the season.”

It’s mission accomplished for Hamlin: He will chase his first Cup Series title at Phoenix on Sunday.

“We’ve achieved our goal for the year. Our goal was to get to the Final 4,” Hamlin said. “After that, it’s all about circumstances. You have to have a fast car and you have to have things fall your way if you want to be a champion.”



Hamlin has two career wins at Phoenix and has run in the top-5 in 13 of his 30 starts there.

“Hopefully we finish this thing off,” Hamlin said. “We had a great Phoenix race last year. Things were a lot different. You had a different aerodynamic package, but certainly I feel like when I go there that I’m going to roll off and hopefully have a race winner.”