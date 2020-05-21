Denny Hamlin takes rainy win at Darlington

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin took the lead right before rain halted, and then canceled, the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday night.

The race was called with 20 laps to go.

It was Hamlin’s second win of the year; he also won the Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch was second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Clint Bowyer won the first two stages but a flat tire pushed him back to 22nd.

The start of the race was also delayed by rain.

A busy stretch of racing continues on Sunday with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.