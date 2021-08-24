Dinwiddie Generals target return to postseason

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – For the first time in 13 seasons, the high school football playoffs didn’t include Dinwiddie this spring.

The Generals went 4-2, with both losses coming by less than five points.

But head coach Billy Mills said his players are learning valuable information as well as how to succeed on the football field.

“It teaches them perseverance, teaches them how to overcome adversity, decent work ethic, how to work together,” Mills said. “There are so many life skills and life lessons this game teaches you. It’s one of the reasons I coach. I think it is definitely one of the avenues of discipline we have in this world.

“I want these kids to grow up and be good husbands and good fathers and good employees, good bosses, know what it means to succeed. (I want them to learn) how to work for something and reap the rewards. This game teaches so many things.”

The mental side of the game is what senior quarterback Brenton Hilton is focused on.

“We need to lock in. If we can get our mindset correct, we are going to be unstoppable,” Hilton said. ”Our work ethic is great. Our effort, if we bring it, we can do a lot.”

“Our goal is the same every year,” Mills said. “We want to become a team of young men that selflessly play for each other and the Dinwiddie brand.

“Number one, focus on the process. Pay attention to every detail you possibly can day to day, take it one game at a time and prepare. The games take care of themselves. Of course, the state championship is always the goal.”

Dinwiddie opens with G.W. Danville on Friday at home.