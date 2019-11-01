Dinwiddie’s Johnson commits to East Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie lineman D’Anta Johnson has made up his mind.

He’ll continue his football career at East Carolina University, announcing his commitment on Thursday afternoon.

Johnson has had an excellent senior season for the Generals, breaking the school’s single-game sack record with six against Petersburg in early October.

He was also named Dinwiddie’s male athlete of the year for last season, finishing third in the state wrestling tournament in addition to his football success.

Johnson joins an ECU program that is currently 3-5 in former James Madison coach Mike Houston’s first year at the helm.