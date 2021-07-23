DiveRVA swimsuit drive a great success

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Working in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department, DiveRVA has collected hundreds of boardshorts, one-piece and two-piece swimsuits as part of its swimsuit drive.

The goal is to provide proper swimwear for kids of all ages in Richmond and the surrounding area.

“We have over 500 bathing suits that we are distributing,” DiveRVA CEO Diane Maiese said. “We are hopeful to collect some more. This is something that is going to be a new initiative for DiveRVA. We are going to continue it so next summer everyone can start with a bathing suit instead of (only having one) at the end of the summer.”

The donations have been welcomed by area youth.

“It literally changes your summer,” Maiese said. “I think a lot of us can only imagine if we could not go into a pool. It just seems to be a staple of what summer is. It’s going to the beach, going to the pool, it’s having fun and you need a bathing suit to do that.”

For more information or to donate, visit info@DiveRVA.com or call 804-277-9412.