Dominion Energy Charity Classic begins Friday

(WRIC) — The Dominion Energy Charity Classic returns to the James River Course at The Country Club of Virginia.

The 3 day tournament begins Friday and last year’s winner Woody Austin says that it is important to get out to a great start.

“The fact that we only play 3 rounds doesn’t give us the luxury of having a so-so Friday,” said Austin.

Thursday marked the final day of Pro-Ams which gave the golfers a chance to not only see the course but play with local amateurs.

The pros believe the course is playing long which should make for a fun and competitive weekend.

Nothing changes my approach,” said Jerry Kelly. “I hit the fairways. That’s what I have to do. Especially when I have longer clubs in. If you do that out of the rough you can’t control the ball at all.”

“I’m hitting the ball pretty good,” said John Daly. “I just can’t seem to get the putter to make anything. If I get the putter just half on it I feel like I just might be able to do something. But I love the way I’m hitting the golf ball.”