‘E60’ documentary follows Alex Smith’s journey back

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Friday night, ESPN’s ‘E60’ documentary series profiled Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith and his battle to return to the field after a fractured leg and 17 surgeries.

Smith wasn’t fazed by the presence of the cameras.

“You know, really, I felt comfortable with it,” Smith said. “Once we made the decision, I think, to do it, I think it was to do it right. I mean, if we are going to open it up, let’s open it all up. Let’s not hold anything back.”

Smith is still under contract with the Redskins through 2022 but there is no immediate plan for him to come back.