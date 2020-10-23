Early returns positive for Mike Rhoades, VCU men’s basketball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mike Rhoades enters his fourth season in charge of the VCU Rams with a young, but talented, roster.

“I have been really happy and excited with the approach the guys have brought with them since day 1. (We’ve) got a lot of new faces, got a lot of guys that need to step up,” Rhoades said.

VCU has nine sophomores and freshmen on the roster, including ‘Bones’ Hyland, the team’s top returning scorer at 9.0 points per game.

“It has been fun to watching them step into different roles and new roles and we are moving right along,” Rhoades said.

Veteran experience comes from fifth-year senior Corey Douglas and Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard.

They are helping Rhoades guide the Rams through a unique preseason. VCU still doesn’t know its non-conference schedule or whether they will be able to play in front of fans at the Siegel Center yet.

“There are a lot of things we can’t control,” Rhoades said. “What we can control is how we approach every day and that’s number 1 on the list.

“Whatever is outside of our control, that we are going to have to deal with when the games come around, we will be ready to do that, if it’s an empty arena or if it’s a couple people or half full. We will be ready to do that and Ram nation will be ready to do it, whatever is going to be put on our plate. We’ve just got to be ready.”