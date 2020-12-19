Elmore, Wright lead High Point past William & Mary 71-49

William and Mary athletics

Photo: William and Mary website

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lydell Elmore and John-Michael Wright each scored 14 points as High Point easily beat William & Mary 71-49. Bryson Childress chipped in 12 points and Ahmil Flowers had 10 points and seven rebounds for High Point. Luke Loewe had 13 points for the Tribe. Yuri Covington added 10 points. Quinn Blair had 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

