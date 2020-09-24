Emiliano Terzaghi scores twice, Richmond Kickers defeat Fort Lauderdale CF, 2-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Emiliano Terzaghi scored two goals, including the eventual game-winner in the 54th minute, and the Richmond Kickers defeated Fort Lauderdale CF, 2-1, at City Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Bird in the hand is always better than two in the bush,” Kickers coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We always want points. The fact that we get to have these games, we are very grateful, but we have to win them.”

Ricky Lopez-Espin put the visitors in front in the fifth minute, but Terzaghi tied the score on an assist from Ian Antley in the 26th minute, then headed in a Ryley Kraft corner kick early in the second half.

Richmond is now in third place, one point behind Chattanooga Red Wolves for the second and final spot in the USL League One championship game.

Richmond, though, has played two fewer matches than Chattanooga.

“With a condensed schedule, you saw the reslience of the guys and I think you will see more of that with seven regular season games left to fight our way into the one playoff game,” Sawatzky said. “I think you will see our guys make a run.”

Richmond plays a key match at fourth-place Union Omaha on Saturday at 8 p.m.