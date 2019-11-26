Evans scores 25 as No. 20 VCU drubs Alabama State 78-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans scored 25 points and No. 20 VCU closed the first half on a big run in a 78-62 victory against Alabama State on Monday night.

Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during the 26-7 burst that gave VCU (6-0) a 46-28 lead. The Rams led by 19 after halftime, and when the Hornets closed within 12 with 9 minutes left, the Rams turned up their defense and scored the next seven points.

Tobi Ewuosho scored 17 points and Kevion Stewart 14 for Alabama State (0-5), which has played three AP Top 25 teams in its first five games.

The Rams trailed 21-20 before Mike’L Simms’ 3-pointer sparked the big run over the final 8:18 of the half. Evans scored 10 and Simms eight during the burst.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events