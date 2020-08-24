Ex-Richmond, NFL running back Tim Hightower says athletes must adjust during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sense of normalcy and routine that athletes crave has been turned upside-down by COVID-19.

In the Richmond area in particular, fall sports players, whether they are at the high school or college level, are having to adjust to their main season starting in mid-winter instead of mid-summer.

It’s physically and mentally taxing, according to former University of Richmond and NFL running back Tim Hightower.

“If you’ve been doing something for so long, in July you’re used to doing this, in February you’re used to doing this,” Hightower said. “That muscle memory is amazing. So from that standpoint, (you have to be) taking advantage of this fall and winter to prepare your body to perform.”

There will be consequences for athletes who don’t continue to work hard, Hightower said.

“If you miss that window, I think you could see a lot more injuries and a lot of guys and girls that are not prepared to participate in a rigorous season,” Hightower said.