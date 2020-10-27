Ex-Virginia Tech QB Logan Thomas has breakout game at tight end for Washington Football Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday was unofficially declared National Tight Ends Day.

Former Virginia Tech standout Logan Thomas got the memo.

Thomas, who moved from quarterback to tight end once he got in the NFL, had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown as Washington beat Dallas, 25-3, on Sunday.

“I think people are sleeping on Logan,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “Mostly because Logan is just learning to play the position.”

Thomas caught all four of the passes thrown his way by Kyle Allen.

“We put some points on the board in the first half,” Thomas said. “We were playing well, we were moving the ball well, feeling comfortable, feeling confident and our weeks of preparation have gotten better as the season’s gone on, too.”

There’s more to come.

“Logan, I think, is a guy that can continue to grow in his role for us,” Rivera said. “I’m pretty excited about that.”

“I’m just thankful to be a part of it. I’m out there having a great time, just trying to be a good teammate and do my job,” Thomas said.