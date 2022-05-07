RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers have a busy schedule ahead of them these next few weeks, with most games being tied to other big events.

“This is a huge stretch for us as an organization and we’d love to have everyone out to these games,” said Richmond Kickers Director, Drew Norris.

Founded in 1993, this season will mark the organization’s 30th Anniversary as a professional soccer team.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, May 7, Kickers v. Forward Madison

30th Anniversary Celebration Presented by FeedMore

Meet Kickers Legends on the concourse at 5:30 p.m.

The rivalry with Forward Madison continues.

The kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Wednesday, May 11, Kickers v. Charlotte FC

Fourth Round, Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

The new kids in the MLS come visit the longest continuously running soccer club in the US.

The kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Partner-discounted tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, May 14, Kickers v. Union Omaha