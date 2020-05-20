Exciting year continues for Christopher Bell

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Even before COVID-19 hit, 2020 was going to be a unique year for Christopher Bell.

Bell got married in early February and then, one week later, made his Cup Series debut in the iconic Daytona 500.

Then the coronavirus put the brakes on Bell’s rookie season.

“My wife has been great. She has been very supportive over this hard time period and we have had a little bit of an extended honeymoon, so to speak,” Bell said. “But I am really thankful that we get to go back to racing now and hopefully we are able to continue on and give people at home something to watch something to look forward to.”

Bell placed 24th in Sunday’s race at Darlington, but is eager for more on Wednesday.

“I was really happy with our car speed. I felt like we had about a 15th place car before I made a mistake,” Bell said. “We definitely learned from it and I think we will be able to come back tomorrow better or more prepared or maybe even a little faster.”