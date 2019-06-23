Fan taken to hospital after struck by Bellinger’s foul

A young fan holds ice to her head after being hit with a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman at Dodger Stadium was taken to a hospital Sunday for precautionary tests after being struck in the head by a foul ball from Los Angeles star Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies.

The young woman was sitting four rows from the field along the first base line, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. She was hit by a sharp line drive by Bellinger, who checked on her between innings. She at first stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack, but she left about 15 minutes later for further attention.

A first-aid person who treated the woman says she was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests but that she was alert and answering questions. The name of the woman was not released.

“It was weird. I saw it literally hit her face,” Bellinger said. “I’m sure it was tough for everyone. I went over the next half inning to make sure. She said she was all right and gave me a thumb’s up.”

Manager Dave Roberts came out to talk with Bellinger after the foul ball. Play was delayed for nearly six minutes as players watched the first-aid crew treat the woman.

A woman died last August after being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium.

All 30 major league stadiums expanded protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts at the start of the 2018 season after several fans were injured by foul balls two years ago.

Fan safety has received further scrutiny after a young girl was struck by a foul ball in Houston during a game on May 29. The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals recently announced that they will extend their netting to the foul poles.

Roberts said he would like to see it happen at other ballparks.

“I think that definitely talks like that need to intensify,” he said. “For me, as we talk about getting ahead of things, I don’t see anything wrong with that idea.”

Bellinger is also in favor of extending the netting.

“I would assume that would be a smart decision,” he said. “The people in the front row don’t have enough reaction time. I’m over at first base, and I have to be ready, and they’re 10 feet over from me. That’s a scary situation.”

