Fans, businesses adjusting ahead of unique Indy 500

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Indianapolis 500 will be held without fans in the stands this year.

But that doesn’t mean they are staying home.

“I’ve waited a year and three months to hear 230 miles per hour and I absolutely love it. I knew I couldn’t get inside this year but I had to come anyway,” Pete Weyenberg of Neenah, Wisc., said earlier this week while sitting outside of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Right here is just fine. I get to hear the cars. I can smell it.”

Not having race fans to ferry has put a dent in the wallet of local ride-sharing drivers.

“I can’t even start picking up passengers until I prove I have a mask on,” Zachary Alexander, an Uber driver, said.

Fans and officials alike are hoping that this is a one-year blip and that the race can return with fans in its normal Memorial Day weekend slot in 2021.

“This thoughtful decision will ensure the health of the event moving forward, so we commend the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for making this decision,” Chris Gahl, Senior VP of Visit Indy, said.

The race is Sunday afternoon at 1 pm.