Final day of Redskins training camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday was the final day of 2019 Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond as the team shifts back to Ashburn.

Washington kicked off training camp July 25.

Following a loss in their preseason opener to Cleveland, Washington held 2 days of practice to finish their time in Richmond.

“We’ve had some good days, some sloppy days as most team do this time of year,” said head coach Jay Gruden. “But overall I think we got a good look at a lot of guys and that’s the intent of training camp.”

Fans showed up in big numbers for the final day in Richmond, just like they have throughout training camp.

“I’ve been a Redskins fan for about as long as I can remember,” said George Cooper of Smith Mountain Lake, VA. “My wife had been telling me that since they had been training in Richmond, we should come by. We happened to be in the area this weekend so we gave it a shot. I’m glad we came.”

Washington hosts Cincinnati this Thursday for their second preseason game.