Find out who won the Eastern League Home Run Derby

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Eastern League Home Run Derby provided plenty of excitement as celebrities and All-Stars alike took their cuts at The Diamond.

Points were scored in a variety of ways. A ball that rolled to the wall was worth 5 points, while anything off of the wall was worth 10 points. Home Runs and hit targets earned hitters 25 points.

Former Richmond Brave Mike Mordecai, who will manage the eastern division in tomorrow’s all-star game, showed he still had some power left in hit bat, winning the celebrity competition with 35 points.

Erie’s Isaac Paredes won the western division title on his final swing to score 110 points, but it was Harrisburg’s Darick Hall who took home the overall championship with 175 points.

