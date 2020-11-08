Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in ‘Cocktail Party’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and No. 8 Florida beat fifth-ranked and undermanned Georgia 44-28.
The Gators ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” and now have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division.
The Bulldogs were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.
