Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in ‘Cocktail Party’

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and No. 8 Florida beat fifth-ranked and undermanned Georgia 44-28.

The Gators ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” and now have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division.

The Bulldogs were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.

LATEST NEWS: