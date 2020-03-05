Flyers beat Caps for 7th straight win, are point out of 1st

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Travis Konecny (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to seven by beating the Washington Capitals 5-2.

Travis Konecny scored 71 seconds after a potential goal was disallowed to shift the momentum in a showdown of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia now trails first-place Washington by just one point.

The Flyers have won 10 of 12 games to vault up the standings, but suffered a big loss in Washington.

Winger James van Riemsdyk left in the first period with a broken hand and is expected to miss some time. Winger Tom Wilson fought twice and had an assist for the Capitals.

