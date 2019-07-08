Flying Disc Championships arrive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People from all over the world have made their way to Richmond for the World Flying Disc Federation World Overall Championships.

Lasting through Saturday, the World Overall Championships showcase different events across the sport.

“We’re throwing distance today and that is one of the 7 events we compete at.,” said tournament director Jack Cooksey. “They’re mostly individual events. We compete in all 7. We get a ranking in each event and the idea is to become overall champion.”

Niloofar Mosavar Rahmani of Sweden

2011 was the last time the World Overall Championships were in the United States so having tournament in Richmond is big for Virginia.

“We had to put in a bid and then once chosen we had to begin planning and we were doing that for more than a year,” added Cooksey.

Sweden and Canada are among the other countries competing.

