Flying Squirrels host Father’s Day catch at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Without a Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball game to occupy the field at The Diamond, fans got to spend part of their Sunday afternoon playing catch on Father’s Day.

“Our staff has worked diligently to plan a safe way for Dad and family to still have funn and go nuts in a variety of ways for Father’s Day,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, Flying Squirrels VP and COO.

Half-hour time slots were reserved in advance until 4 p.m. with no more than 40 people on the field at a time in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

Fans were also asked to bring their own gloves and baseballs.

A to-go picnic was also offered for purchase that included pulled pork and chicken barbecue along with macaroni & cheese.