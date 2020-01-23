Flying Squirrels Hot Stove Banquet raises money, hosts guest Brian Jordan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels always start off the new year with their annual Hot Stove Banquet to help raise money for local charities.

The event not only brings the local community together but baseball really takes center stage.

New manager José Alguacil was in attendance along with pitching coach Steve Kline.

Chris Ray received the 2020 Paul Keyes RBI Award.

Brian Jordan, a former football and baseball star at the University of Richmond, was the headlining guest. But it’s not just his college career that stands out as Jordan played professionally in the NFL and MLB.

“I think every kid should have that opportunity to play as many sports as possible,” says Jordan on the lost art of two-sport athletes. “I was fortunate enough to keep my options open and I’m very thankful that Richmond gave it to me.”

"I don't see sports being fun anymore. It's a job for a lot of these kids."



Enjoyed hearing from Brian Jordan (@TwoSportman) at the @GoSquirrels Hot Stove Banquet. Played football & baseball at @SpiderAthletics before doing the same in the pros. His message is worth your time. pic.twitter.com/VnVKTd2Tty — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) January 22, 2020

Jordan believes that kids are being to play multiple sports which hurts their chances of becoming professionals.

“Coaches are convincing parents to get their kid to specialize very early and I think they’re making a huge mistake,” adds Jordan.

But two-sport athletes aren’t the only thing on Jordan’s mind. He also has some thoughts on the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

“Do you take the world championship trophy away from the Astros?” asks Jordan. “In my eyes yes you do. This is a black eye on baseball.”

The Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener is Wednesday, April 16.