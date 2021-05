RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond on Friday has been postponed due to weather.

The Squirrels will continue their season-opening series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Friday night’s contest can be used for any other 2021 home game based on availability.

For more information, head over to the Flying Squirrels website.