RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Fans of the Richmond Flying Squirrels have a whole season of exciting promotional events to look forward to.

The Squirrels have released their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, which features some brand-new events, themed games and giveaways.

More than 30 new promotional events are planned for this upcoming season, as well as returning fan favorites. Fireworks shows will take place during opening night as well as July 4 and every Thursday and Saturday home game, and the Squirrels will be suiting up as Las Ardillas Voladoras for several games this year.

The Squirrels will be taking the field with other special uniforms this year as well. On June 25 and 30, the Squirrels will be wearing Captain America jerseys for “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond.”

On Sept. 16 and 17, the Squirrels will be honoring the Richmond 34 with special jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Flying Squirrels Charities and the Richmond 34 Legacy Campaign, as well as a t-shirt giveaway. The Richmond 34 were a group of Virginia Union University Students who were arrested after sitting in protest at the whites-only lunch counter at Thalhimer’s Department Store in 1960.

Retro-inspired “Fauxback” jerseys will be back in rotation this year after similar ones had a very well received one-game run in 2021, and during some Friday games, the team will wear a special Friday RVA jersey.

Other notable special games include Jackie Robinson Day, James River Appreciation Night, Grateful Fans Night and First Responders Day. A full list of the promotional games and special events planned for the 2022 Flying Squirrels Season can be found here and their full season schedule can be found here.