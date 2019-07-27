Focus is on the Redskins QB competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Will it be Colt McCoy? Could first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins start Week 1? Or how about newcomer Case Keenum?

Those are questions that will need to be answered throughout training camp and the preseason for the Washington Redskins.

“We’re competing,” said Colt McCoy. “We’re on the same team. The goal for us is to win. Coach is going to put the best player out there.”

Following last season’s injury to Alex Smith, Washington was left with a void at quarterback and hopes someone steps up for the start of the 2019 season.

Hearing from Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins for the first time at camp. Embracing the competition is the theme. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/9SI2je0yr0 — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) July 26, 2019

“One practice, one throw, one rep, one series at a time,” said Dwayne Haskins. “It’s easy to look at the end goal of wanting to play, wanting to start, but that’s not the bigger picture. The bigger picture is to be ready to play.”

“The team is better when we’re all competing against each other to make each other better,” said Case Keenum. “That’s at each position group…we’re all rooting each other on.”

Washington opens the preseason Thursday, August 8 at Cleveland.