Foegele, Hurricanes stay hot against Capitals in 6-4 win

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) reacts after finding the puck and getting it past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70), of Switzerland, for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Warren Foegele had two goals and two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals.

Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a three-game skid and beat Washington for the fourth straight time dating back to the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.

Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Radko Gudas had goals for the Capitals, who had won three of their last four. Ovechkin’s 256th power-play goal vaulted him past Teemu Selanne on the NHL all-time list with the man-advantage.