Football players could find a new career in NASCAR

(WRIC) — Football has always been loved by MeQuel Phillips and Raynard Revels, but now NASCAR and a new career is on their minds.

Both Phillips and Revels recently participated in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity National Pit Crew Combine in Concord, NC.

The combine invites 12 athletes to participate and assess their agility, flexibility and strength for a pit crew.

“It was really shocking to actually be behind the scenes,” said Revels of the experience. “It gave me a new perspective and respect for the pit crew and what they actually do.”

“It was definitely high intense,” added Phillips. “You just want to keep going and just keep moving…it was something that really challenged you, internally.”

Later this summer, NASCAR will invite only 6 of the 12 back for a six month development program that has a 100 percent placement rate in one of the top NASCAR national series.

“I could definitely see myself doing it,” said Revels of a potential pit crew career. “My purpose was to come down there and basically find a career in an industry that I can grow with.”