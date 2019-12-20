Football team’s state title brings much-needed celebration to City of Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell on Thursday celebrated their high school football team’s recent 35-7 triumph over Lord Botetourt to cap off a perfect undefeated season (15-0) and secure the school’s fifth state championship.

The state title was also Hopewell High School’s second in three years, and comes at a time when the city has seen a rash in shootings and other violence.

“Hopewell has had a rough few weeks, and I can say your win shows that there are great things happening in the City of Hopewell,” Mayor Jasmine Gore told the team.

Head coach Ricky Irby said it means a lot to him and his players to be able to shine a positive light in their city.

Hopewell Head Coach Ricky Irby

“Any time we can put a good product on the field and something our community can be proud of, I think that’s pretty awesome,” he said.

“Winners want it more than the others. Gentlemen, you wanted it and you got it!” Hopewell Superintendent Melody Hackney

Thursday night’s celebration was a moment the players said they’ll never forget.

“It’s crazy,” Treveyon Henderson said.

Hopewell senior Devin Mitchell

Devin Mitchell added, “We never blamed nobody, we always came hard every game, every practice, it just never stopped.”

