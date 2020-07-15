Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville wins GOP Senate race

Former football coach and first-time candidate Tommy Tuberville handily defeated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the GOP Senate nomination, using strong support from President Donald Trump to slam the door on someone involved in state politics for decades.

While Sessions previously served in the Senate for 20 years from Alabama and was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump in 2016, the president backed Tuberville, who coached at Auburn University for 10 seasons ending in 2008.

Sessions, who angered Trump by stepping aside from the investigation into Russian meddling in the last election, portrayed himself as solidly in Trump’s corner. But Trump harshly criticized Sessions while tweeting his support for Tuberville.

Tuberville narrowly led Sessions in voting in the March primary, which included five other candidates.