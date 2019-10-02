Former Hokie Alexander released by Redskins

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins announced today that they have released former Virginia Tech Hokie Adonis Alexander.


Alexander appeared in nine games last year as a rookie, making four tackles.


Alexander was cut after training camp this year but rejoined the team as a member of the practice squad. He did not appear in any of the first four games of this season.


He was a sixth round pick in last year’s supplemental draft after poor grades cost him his eligibility with the Hokies.

He is free to sign with any NFL team.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

StormTracker8 Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "StormTracker8 Forecast"

8News at Noon

Thumbnail for the video titled "8News at Noon"

Storm Tracker 8 Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Tracker 8 Forecast"

Storm Tracker 8 Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Tracker 8 Forecast"

Storm Tracker 8 Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Tracker 8 Forecast"

StormTracker8 Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "StormTracker8 Forecast"

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events