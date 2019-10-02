Former Hokie Alexander released by Redskins

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins announced today that they have released former Virginia Tech Hokie Adonis Alexander.



Alexander appeared in nine games last year as a rookie, making four tackles.



Alexander was cut after training camp this year but rejoined the team as a member of the practice squad. He did not appear in any of the first four games of this season.



He was a sixth round pick in last year’s supplemental draft after poor grades cost him his eligibility with the Hokies.



He is free to sign with any NFL team.