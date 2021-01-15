Former NC State national champion Coleman Stewart earns TYR Pro Swim Series victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coleman Stewart won a pair of national championships at NC State in the 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay.
A trip to Tokyo to swim in this summer’s Olympics may be his next chapter.
Stewart showed what he could do on Friday night, winning the 100 fly in 52.19 at the TYR Pro Swim Series event at SwimRVA.
“I feel a lot better than this morning and a lot better than I thought I was going to,” Stewart said after the evening finals race. “Our coach hit us pretty hard the past two weeks. We got up and raced on the blocks last Saturday and I went pretty slow, so I wasn’t expecting anything this meet.”
Stewart placed second overall in the country when his results were combined with the event running this weekend in San Antonio.
His spot in the Olympic Trials is set, but he’s not getting too far ahead of himself.
“Just really try not to think about what I am swimming for,” he said of his approach. “Every day, I just try to go in every day and have the best workout that I can, not trying to think about, if I do this, then I won’t make the team or not, so I just really try to go in and do what I can with every workout.”
The TYR Pro Swim Series continues through Sunday.