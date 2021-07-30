Former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke grateful to be in camp, battling for starting QB job

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Old Dominion and current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke appreciates the opportunity he has in front of him at training camp.

“Every day I wake up, I’m excited,” Heinicke said. “I go back to where I was last year at this point. I was waking up at my sister’s house and trying to find something to do. I was training for an opportunity like this and, fortunately, it came last year.”

It sure did: With injuries to Alex Smith and Kyle Allen, Heinicke made his first Washington start, and second of his NFL career, against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Heinicke rose to the occasion, passing for 306 yards and a touchdown and running for another TD.

But he’s not resting on that accomplishment as he competes with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the permanent starting job.

“No one’s harder on me than myself,” Heinicke said. “I understand I was getting a lot of praise after the game, but we lost. I go back and I look at the two games that I’ve started. I’ve gotten hurt and I’ve lost both games and I take that to heart, so I want to end that streak. If I do happen to start, I want to go out there and win some games and lead this team to something special.”

Ron RIvera has coached Heinicke in both Carolina and Washington.

“I love his competitive attitude, the way he approaches things, he’s got that very competitive, never-die, I’m going to go out and do the best I can (attitude) and just that’s an infectious attitude to have. Your teammates feed off of your energy level. That’s what you want,” Rivera said.