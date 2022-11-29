RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heroic saves by goalkeeper Matt Turner helped Team USA defeat Iran in their final group stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, punching their ticket to the knockout stage.

Team USA won an excruciatingly close game against Iran, with midfielder Christian Pulisic scoring in the 38th minute and leaving the game due to injury immediately after. Brendan Aaronson took over for Pulisic and Team USA was able to prevent Iran from scoring, thanks in part to Turner’s work in the penalty box.

Turner, who now plays for English Premier League side Arsenal, got his start in professional soccer with the Richmond Kickers of USL League One while on loan from the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.

Iran’s Morteza Pouraliganji (8) heads wide of goal against United States’ goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Turner had his pro debut on April 30, 2016 — a 1-0 victory against Toronto FC II. In his two years as a Kicker, Turner had seven shutouts in 27 starts.

Team USA’s next match will be against the Netherlands in their first knockout match on Saturday, Dec. 3.