RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heroic saves by goalkeeper Matt Turner helped Team USA defeat Iran in their final group stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, punching their ticket to the knockout stage.
Team USA won an excruciatingly close game against Iran, with midfielder Christian Pulisic scoring in the 38th minute and leaving the game due to injury immediately after. Brendan Aaronson took over for Pulisic and Team USA was able to prevent Iran from scoring, thanks in part to Turner’s work in the penalty box.
Turner, who now plays for English Premier League side Arsenal, got his start in professional soccer with the Richmond Kickers of USL League One while on loan from the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.
Turner had his pro debut on April 30, 2016 — a 1-0 victory against Toronto FC II. In his two years as a Kicker, Turner had seven shutouts in 27 starts.
Team USA’s next match will be against the Netherlands in their first knockout match on Saturday, Dec. 3.