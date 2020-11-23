Former Varina star, Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson giving back during Thanksgiving week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Michael Robinson has been everywhere during a football career that took him from Varina High School to Penn State to a Super Bowl championship with the Seattle Seahawks.

But his roots are still firmly planted in Richmond.

“I work in Los Angeles, I work in New York, but I make Richmond, Virginia my home. I owe so much to this place,” Robinson said.

He’s put that into action this week, giving out Thanksgiving dinners, including turkey, ham, and materials for side dishes, to the community at his Excel2Excellence Center in Henrico on Sunday afternoon.

“This event is very powerful. I mean, there are a lot of people out here that don’t have the resources to be able to have a hot meal for Thanksgiving and that’s the spirit of the season,” Robinson said. “To give back to give to people less fortunate, and not even people less fortunate, to give to people in general, we teamed up with Feeding the Streets RVA, a great organization. That’s what they do. They try to provide food and hygiene products for people in need.

“It’s something great for this community. It’s something that this community needed and I am just happy to be a part of it.”

Robinson’s work at E2E includes educational programs as well as a youth football league.

“Helping kids get out of their situations and realizing their hopes and dreams. That’s all that we want to do. With our youth football league, we are about to start our spring session after the holidays and so we are moving full steam ahead,” Robinson said. “I am just thankful to be here.”