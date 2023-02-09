RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Denver Nuggets have opted to trade former Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) point guard Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, according to ESPN sources.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnawowski broke the trade news on Twitter.

Hyland, who is now 22 years old, gained notoriety coming off the Nuggets bench and became a fan favorite in Denver, Colorado to his cheerleaders here in Richmond, Virginia.

Bones Hyland playing for VCU Rams

After being drafted with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he averaged 19 minutes per game and made the All-Rookie team. According to ESPN, Hyland is described as “an elite pull-up 3-point shooter” and “boasts range past 30 feet.”

The LA Clippers currently lack depth in the point guard position and also acquired Rockets guard Eric Gordon in a multi-team deal, Wojnarowski confirmed.