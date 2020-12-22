Former VCU, Richmond basketball assistant Kevin Eastman provides guidance during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kevin Eastman has hung up the clipboard and whistle, but the lessons learned over a playing and coaching career that took him from Richmond to VCU to the NBA have stayed with him.

Now, Eastman spends his days speaking to teams and companies, and he has plenty of advice for coping with the pandemic.

COVID is maybe the best teacher of lessons that I have ever been around.

What I said to, to a lot of the coaches and, and leaders is, you know, what is going to be your people priority? Because, whether we are a coach of a team or leader of a company, the most important ingredients are the people, uh, even more so, maybe, than the product.

They all say it’s giving up something. Giving up shots, giving up the number of minutes, giving up my articles, giving up my TV interviews. But to a really good team, sacrifice is not something what you give up, it’s something that you do for. And this is the ultimate sacrifice.

They are used to controlling things, uh, and they have to understand that they’ve got to be a little bit flexible. And then how they react to the things that they can’t control, I think, will have an impact.