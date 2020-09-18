Former Virginia, NFL wide receiver Billy McMullen holding clinics for high school football players

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – High school football players with dreams and goals of playing in college have had to adjust to a fall without games.

But former Virginia and NFL wide receiver Billy McMullen and a team of coaches are trying to help with that process.

Beginning on Saturday at Hermitage High School, and continuing every other week until November 14, ‘The Clinic’ will give players an outlet.

“Obviously there is no football season this year so we said, ‘Hey, we have to put something together for them and we have to put something together that is efficient, that they can really get something from and feel like they are getting better and have a chance to compete and learn from some of the better coaches in the area.’ But I think it will be a good tool in the toolbox if they are looking to play at the next level,” McMullen said.

McMullen said the clinics will cover position instruction, routes on air, and 1-on-1 and combo reps and allow players to assemble tapes to send to prospective schools.

“This is an opportunity that we can instill some good principles, not only on the field, but off the field with our kids and they can take it and run with it forever,” McMullen said. “I know how I was when I was younger. I had a bunch of mentors, coaches as well, that really catapulted me to the level that I got to play on. So I am excited, I am always excited to coach and teach and I know my coaches, Malcolm (Bell) and Coach Tate, are excited to do the same.”

Registration is open at undefeatedqbt.com/theclinic.