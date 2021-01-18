Former Virginia Tech standout Bruce Arians prepares Tampa Bay for NFC championship trip to Green Bay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Tech quarterback Bruce Arians has a pair of Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach.

Now, he’s one win away from playing for a third, this time as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is guaranteed to be a @HokiesFB tie in #SuperBowlLV. The @Buccaneers have head coach @BruceArians as well as assistants Cody Grimm and Nick Rapone. @YosuahNijman1 is on the @packers. And Tremaine Edmunds (@maine_savage23) is on the AFC side with the @BuffaloBills. — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) January 18, 2021

Arians guided the Bucs past divisional rival New Orleans, 30-20, on Sunday, earning a matchup with the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

He has a healthy respect for his opponent on Sunday, particularly head coach Matt LaFleur and MVP favorite and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Yeah, I think their defense is playing really pretty well. Their young secondary, a couple of guys are playing outstanding, their pass-rush is good but again, it’s the same thing, they are running the ball so well, they present a heck of a challenge in the running game, and Matt’s such a creative guy offensively, so he and Aaron are really on the same page,” Arians said.

A victory would be the third of the postseason on the road for Arians’ team, but would earn them a ‘home’ game since Super Bowl LV is in Tampa.

Arians’ team will have to brave sub-freezing conditions and possibly snow to get the job done, but that’s not a concern for him.

“It’s just a matter of staying warm on the sideline because when you’re out there on the field, it’s not an issue,” Arians said. “Every time I played in Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo, nobody was cold out on the field. It’s just more mental staying warm on the sideline. You’ve got all of that technology now with heaters and everything else. It’s different, but it’s not that big of a difference.”