Former Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith is retiring

FILE – Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, in this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo. Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 5, 2021, because Smith’s release was not yet official. The NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a video posted to his wife’s Instagram, former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has announced he is retiring after an NFL career that spanned 16 seasons with three teams.

“Even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible,” Smith said in the two-minute long video.

Smith suffered a leg injury in a game in Washington in 2018, and nearly lost his leg due to complications in the months after. But the now 36 year old seemingly defied the odds and returned to the field in 2020.

Smith was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in February. Later that month the Washington Football Team released Smith.

Smith was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Utah in 2005. In 2012, which turned out to be his final season in the Bay Area, he led the 49ers to a 6-2 record before suffering a concussion in a game against the St. Louis Rams. Smith was replaced by Colin Kaepernick, as the 49ers eventually made their way to the Super Bowl that year, losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith spent the next five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to Washington in 2018.

He finishes his career as a three-time Pro Bowler, having thrown for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns.