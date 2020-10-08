Former Washington linebacker Jeremy Kimbrough finds second career in NASCAR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jeremy Kimbrough was an All-American linebacker at Appalachian State, transferring his college success into a chance to play in the NFL for Washington.

But an injury derailed those pro football dreams.

Kimbrough, though, quickly found a different passion through a friend: racing.

“He kind of just hit me up and said, ‘Hey, man, if you still want to go out and compete, NASCAR on pit road would be a good avenue for you,'” Kimbrough said.

So that’s what he did, joining NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Pit Crew program and landing a spot on Kurt Busch’s crew at Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I kind of just felt at home. I knew this was something I wanted to do,” Kimbrough, who is a tire carrier, said.

He got to celebrate in Victory Lane in Las Vegas two weekends ago as Busch clinched a spot in the Round of 8 of the playoffs.

“On that last lap, just hearing the spotter Tyler just saying, wrap three and four and drive away from it and grab the checkered, I couldn’t believe it,” Kimbrough said.

He’s also excited about the addition next season of a team co-owned by Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

“I think it is really good for the sport to have an African-American owner. It brings it up another notch having Michael Jordan in the NASCAR circuit,” Kimbrough said.

