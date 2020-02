WASHINGTON (AP) – Blake Francis scored 19 points and Richmond held off George Washington 73-70. Francis sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-point tries, for the Spiders (21-7, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Armel Potter paced the Colonials (12-16, 6-9) with 17 points and matched his career high with 12 assists for his fourth double-double of the season.